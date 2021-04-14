Governor Whitmer’s workplace restrictions gets extended to October

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is now extending workplace coronavirus restrictions for an additional six months.

This six-month extension includes the rule that prohibits office work for employees whose jobs can be done remotely.

Six news has learned that the Whitmer administration will provide a plan of a phased-in approach in order for people to return back to offices, as soon as next week.

In addition, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says these rules can be modified or withdrawn at any time in response to changes in the COVID-19 outbreak here in Michigan.