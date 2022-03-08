LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Amid the fighting in Europe, gas prices are surging at home and across the country. President Biden said prices will more than likely jump again after he announced a ban on Russian oil and gas as part of an economic punishment. Governors around the country are now calling on the federal government to provide some relief by suspending the federal gas tax.

A letter sent to congressional leaders, signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other state governors is calling for a suspension of the tax for the rest of the year.

“This is an effort lead by Senator Stabenow, Congresswoman Slotkin and Congressman Kildee. It’s something I think that makes a lot of sense,” said Governor Whitmer.

As gas prices reach a record-setting national average of four dollars and 17 cents, five state governors are echoing Governor Whitmer’s call for a national gas tax holiday, which would suspend the tax. The Governor’s office said the high prices are a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The letter comes on the same day that President Biden issued a ban on Russian oil, gas, and other fuel.

“That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” he said during an address on Tuesday.

The move will cost Russia nearly a hundred million dollars a day but may lead to even higher prices at the pump.

The letter said the money saved at the pump would help Americans pay for groceries and childcare. LT. Governor Garlin Gilchrist said this is just one way he and the Governor are trying to keep money in Michiganders’ wallets.

“It’s important to make sure we can save money via any opportunity and I’ll continue to be supportive of the calls coming in the federal government for a national gas tax holiday. And at the same time the proposals that Governor Whitmer and I put forward in our proposed budgets, it would also save Michigan families a tremendous amount of money,” he said.

Legislation has been introduced and if passed, it would drop 18 cents of that federal gas tax.