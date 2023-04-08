HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — The yearly evening Easter Egg hunt by flashlight in Haslett is back again this year.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Nancy Moore Park Pavilion, at 1960 Gaylord C. Smith Court, families can enjoy a fun evening filled with carnival games, arts and crafts, music, visits with the Easter Bunny, as well as marshmallow roasting.

Once the sun begins to go down, kids can head to the “Secret Egg Patch” to search for special eggs and other goodies using the beam of their flashlight. Adults must accompany their children to participate.

Egg hunters will be divided into age groups of 3 and under, 4 to 7 years old, and 8 to 12 years old.

The fee is $12 per child, registration for the Easter Egg Hunt is here.

For any questions, visit meridian.mi.us.