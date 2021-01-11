Grab your paintbrush and wish Jaali the black rhino a happy first birthday



LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS) Everyone’s favorite eastern black rhino calf Jaali turns one. If you are a Jaali super fan or love to create art, join Potter Park Zoo for this one-of-a-kind virtual fundraiser. It will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 5 until 7 pm. So gather your friends, family, or co-workers in a safe, socially distant environment for this live virtual painting event. No experience is necessary! The Paint Your Poison artist will guide you step-by-step through creating your masterpiece of Jaali.

“In honor of Jaali’s first birthday, we wanted to celebrate with the community and provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting the zoo. We are grateful for all of you!” said Amy L. Morris Hall, Society Executive Director.

Register for the event here! Order your painting kits by January 17th to ensure proper time to arrive before the event. Painting Kits Range from $40-$46 each. For questions or assistance registering, please contact Paint Your Poison at 517.220.0058 or at info@paintyourpoison.com.

Part of the proceeds of each ticket will go toward supporting Potter Park Zoo https://potterparkzoo.org/ and its mission of inspiring the conservation of animals and the natural world.