LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sobriety and adult court graduates are 3 to 5 times less likely to get a first offense after three years of admission to the program, according to the Michigan Supreme Court.

An alternative to incarceration, problem-solving courts focus on treatment and supervision with offenders.

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and new information shows graduates of drug court programs were 3 times less likely to be convicted of new offenses within three years.

In addition, sober graduates who used the ignition breathe and blow device proved to be nearly 5 times less likely to be convicted of a new offense.

“Problem-solving courts exemplify how we are working to increase public trust and confidence in the judiciary through collaboration and compassion, an overarching goal of our Michigan Judicial Council,” said Justice Kyra H. Bolden, the new PSC liaison for the Court.

Other programs like mental health court graduates were also 2 times less likely to commit another crime within three years of admission to the program.

“As a lawmaker, I had the privilege of working with problem-solving courts. Now, I get to view these amazing programs through a whole new lens. And what struck me the most as I reviewed the new report is that these pages are not just filled with numbers and milestones; they are filled with hope and humanity,” said Justice Bolden.