Grand Ledge 4th grader killed in crash involving a bus

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – A 4th grade boy was killed in a crash near Beagle Elementary School in Grand Ledge Monday afternoon.

According to Grand Ledge School Board President Sarah Clark Pierson, the boy was riding a bike shortly after school ended when he was hit by the bus.

The crash occurred near the Neff Kindergarten Center, and nearby roads were shut down for several hours.

The boys identity has not been released.

There will be mental health professionals onsite for students, staff and others in the days moving forward.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available