GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – As the fighting in Ukraine continues, the crisis hits one Grand Ledge baker close to home and she’s using her baking skills to help raise money for the children caught in the crossfire.

Beth Augustine owns Flour Child Bakery in Grand ledge. She isn’t the only baker in her family’s story, a story that starts decades ago in Ukraine. Her great-great-grandparents on her mother’s side moved from Odesa, Ukraine to South Dakota in the late 18-hundreds. Her paternal great grandfather, Charles Beitler came to Grand Ledge nearly a hundred years ago.

“I do know my great-grandfather owned a bakery called Grand Ledge Bakery and it was located north of my shop about a block and a half,” she said. “I know my grandma worked there in her teens. So, I’m thinking it’s around the fifties and maybe into the early 60s,” she said about how long the shop was in town.

Now, the country her family is from is under attack from a Russian invasion. The UN said more than two million Ukrainians have fled their homes. Augustine said she wants to help them, specifically the children.

So, she’s using her baking skills to create a treat box fundraiser that highlights the tastes of Ukraine.

“I’m going to have a miniature chocolate babka, two sugar cookies; one in the shape of the Ukrainian flag, one in the shape of a sunflower, and six Ukrainian style bagels,” she said.

She said all of the profits will go to UNICEF, the U.N.’s non-profit focused on helping children. Augustine announced the fundraiser Friday afternoon. Already, she said she’s received 100 orders by Saturday morning.

“The children are so innocent in this and that’s where my heart is drawn as a mother. I want to make sure these children have the help that they need instead of going through this conflict,” she said.

Augustine said she’s taking pre-orders through the bakery’s Facebook page until March 16th.

It’s 25 dollars per box and she said everything will be made fresh to order and can be picked up on Friday, March 18th.