Grand Ledge Board of Education unanimously votes to terminate Superintendent

UPDATE: 9:00 p.m. June 5, 2020

Grand Ledge, Mich. (WLNS) — The Grand Ledge Board of Education has unanimously voted to terminate Brian Metcalf as Grand Ledge Superintendent, according to NPR/PBS station WKAR.

This vote comes after several days of controversy surrounding comments Metcalf made about the death of George Floyd.

Metcalf will be placed on unpaid leave and paid administrative leave until the termination is finalized.

In one of many comments, Metcalf writes, “it all starts with being a law abiding citizen – had he not paid with counterfeit money, had he not resisted, had he not been under the influence — then there would be no contact with officers; that does not excuse the officer; it just eliminates the conflict to begin with!! It starts with being a good citizen!”

Today in a 5-hour-long Zoom meeting, more than 600 attendees called Metcalf out for making the comments about George Floyd.

There is no place for this in school. No place at all, we will remember if you do not stand with us and we will have a voice and we will carry on after this meeting,” one of the attendees said.

Background information from June 2, 2020

UPDATE – Grand Ledge Board of Education President Denise DuFort is responding on social media to the controversial comments made by Superintendent Brian Metcalf.

ORIGINAL STORY – Comments made by Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf over George Floyd’s death have sparked outrage.

Today Metcalf issued this statement:

Many people feel this is an inadequate measure and are calling for his resignation. A petition has garnered more than 3,000 signatures.

15 year old Amaya Johnson started the petition after finding out about the comments. She says the trust between the community and Metcalf has been broken.

“People are not going to accept what he has to say anymore. How do you read something that he says like that and trust the decisions he makes that influence so many kids in the school district,” Johnson said.

Sara Clark Pierson has been a Grnad Ledge school board member for over 15 years, and says she’s never seen the community speak out about an issue the way they’re doing now.

“This was extremely hurtful to the community and it dredges up other events in peoples lives… I’m getting many people with tears,” Pierson said.