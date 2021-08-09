Grand Ledge Board reviews mask policy ahead of returning classes

A face mask lies on the ground at Piccadilly Circus in central London, Monday, July 19, 2021. As of Monday, face masks are no longer legally required in England, and with social distancing rules shelved, there are no limits on the number of people attending theater performances or big events. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Some parents in Grand Ledge are not happy with the school board’s decision tonight to require masks.

And they made their thoughts on the subject know during a contentious meeting.

The school board meeting opened with a large wave of public comments opposing any mask requirement.

At one point, it seemed like the issue would be tabled, but the school board went ahead with a vote because of how close we are to the start of the next school year.

An amendment was voted down that would have only required masks for older students.

And instead, all students, faculty, staff and visitors will have to mask up. Regardless of vaccination status.

“I am a resident, I graduated from Grand Ledge Public Schools, I have three kids in the system and I feel so much [better] knowing that there will be a mask mandate,” said Margo Susnjar.

Others saw the vote as people losing the right to chose how to parent their children.