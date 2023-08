GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Due to the high temperatures expected on Thursday, Grand Ledge City Hall will operate as a cooling center for the community until 5 p.m.

This is an opportunity for those without air conditioning to cool down during the heat advisory.

Grand Ledge City Hall is located at 310 Greenwood St., Grand Ledge. The cooling center will be in Community Room B101.

For more information, call Grand Ledge City Hall at 517-627-2149 or visit CityofGrandLedge.com.