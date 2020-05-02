Grand Ledge honors seniors with stadium lights

Grand Ledge, Mich. (WLNS)– Grand Ledge High School made a special gesture to honor the graduating seniors of 2020.

They weren’t your typical “Friday night lights” but for many students they were even more special.

The school turned on its stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. which is “20-20” in military time. It was a gesture to provide a little closure for the seniors who missed the last few months of their school year due to the pandemic.

“Lots of adults in the district and in the community have stepped up for us to give us an ending that we didn’t see coming but is still good for the circumstances,” Lauren Petrie, President of Grand Ledge High School’s Class of 2020 said.

“I know it’s not going to break their spirits. They’re gonna become better people as a result of this situation because our Grand Ledge Comets, they come out strong out of adversity, so I am excited to see what they become,” High School Principal Ken Wright said.

The gesture was kept secret ahead of time as a surprise for the senior class.