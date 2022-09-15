GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Grand Ledge Mayor Thom Sowle died Wednesday.

His death was announced Thursday on Grand Ledge’s official website. The announcement also noted that Mayor Pro-Tem Keith Mulder has been sworn in as mayor.

Sowle was first appointed as mayor in 2018 after the resignation of Kalmin Smith and was elected to the position in 2019. He previously served as a city council member from 2012 until 2018.

Sowle was a graduate of Central Michigan University and lived in Grand Ledge since 1987.

He began working for Grand Ledge Public Schools as an energy specialist in 1988 and was a trustee on the Grand Ledge Board of Education from 2002 to 2012.

He was also a member of the Grand Ledge Education Foundation and volunteered with the nonprofit organization Blessings in a Backpack.

Sowle is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan Sowle, and their two children.