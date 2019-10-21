Grand Ledge motorcyclist dies after hitting vehicle

A 70-year old man from Grand Ledge has died after a motorcycle crash in Clinton County Sunday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Hollister Rd. north of Jason Rd. in Victor Township.

Clinton County Sheriff’s officials say a 65-year old woman from Laingsburg was traveling northbound, crossed over the roadway and was facing northbound in the southbound lane and stopped in order to get her mail from her mailbox when a 70-year old male traveling southbound on a motorcycle and struck the vehicle head-on.

The woman was transported to Sparrow Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

This traffic crash remains under investigation.

Stay with 6 News for updates on this developing story.