Grand Ledge on a city-wide lockdown as police search for suspects

GRAND LEDGE – According to a notification from GLAlerts, police are looking for suspects they believe are armed and dangerous. The alert was sent out shortly after 7:00 a.m.

According to Ionia County Dispatch, Michigan State Police are in charge and troopers are looking for suspects in the Grand Ledge area after they crashed a car into a home and ran away.

The family that lives in the home that the car crashed into told 6 News that they were woke up by the crash around 6:00 a.m. Their lawn and deck are damaged and the car appeared to damage some bikes. The family is out of the house and appears to be safe at this time.

Eaton 911 Alert: Police are searching for an armed subject wearing a mask in Grand Ledge. Lock doors and windows, remain inside. Call 911 if seen. — Eaton County 911 (@EatonCounty911) June 15, 2021

According to an email from a viewer, all Grand Ledge schools with the exception of Hayes will have a two-hour delay due to the ongoing situation. High School students who were on the bus were transported to Hayes.

<<<This is a developing story and 6 News will keep you updated.