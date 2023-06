GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Ledge City Hall is offering a cooling center to help with recent high temperatures.

The cooling center, located in Community Room B102 at the Grand Ledge City Hall, will be open Thursday until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Grand Ledge Police Department’s Facebook page.

Grand Ledge City Hall is located at 310 Greenwood St. Any questions can be directed to City Hall at (517) 627-2149.