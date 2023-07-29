GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Grand Ledge Opera House is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, July 29, with a free open house from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., followed by a concert at 7 p.m.

The opera house is asking a $20 donation for concert tickets. You can access tickets at gloperahouse.com, according to the website.

The open house will include a photo timeline of the opera house restoration, courtesy of the Grand Ledge Historical Society; tours of the opera house; root beer floats on the patio, courtesy of A&W; and a silent auction.

The building originally opened in 1884 as a roller rink, according to the opera house website. It subsequently became an opera house, which was a home to traveling theatrical shows, as well as athletic and school events. The building later became a movie theater, a furniture store, and a warehouse.

The opera house was reopened in 1993 after a community restoration.

The Grand Ledge Opera House is a nonprofit organization, not owned or operated by the city of Grand Ledge.