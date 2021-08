GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Grand Ledge Police Department is asking for help in identifying those responsible for vandalizing Oakwood Cemetery.

According to police, potted flowers placed on burial plots are being disposed of without permission.

Police are asking anyone that witnesses this vandalism, or anyone with information, to call the Grand Ledge Police Department at 517-627-2115 or dial 911.

Do NOT approach anyone, the GRPD said.