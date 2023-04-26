GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — A Grand Ledge resident likely breathed a sigh of relief when they discovered the police officer knocking on their door was simply there to deliver their food.

A Grand Ledge police officer and his K-9 pulled over a driver who was in the process of completing a dinner order for a food delivery service.

The driver was arrested after law enforcement discovered they had warrants and would not be able to continue driving.

The officer then decided to complete the order and delivered the food promptly while it was still warm.

The Grand Ledge Police Department shared the story on its Facebook page on Wednesday.