Grand Ledge Public Schools set to hear public comment and select Superintendent

GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS) – Later this evening the search will end for the next Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools, there are currently three finalists up for the position.

Those finalists are, Amy Kruppe, Marcus Davenport, and Steven Gabriel, whose candidacy has been very controversial among the community due to his association with others.

Gabriel has had a professional association with a former principal who pleaded no contest to a charge of disturbing or molesting a coworker.

The second half of the section interview process will begin at 6 p.m. starting with public comment followed by the school board deliberating and select the Superintendent of Schools.

Those who watched last night’s interviews have until noon to submit interview feedback forms.

Tonight’s second half is available for live stream watch.

As a final decision is made and more comes out about this story, 6 news will keep you updated.