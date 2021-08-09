Grand Ledge Public Schools votes to require masks for all students, staff, regardless of vaccination status

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Grand Ledge Public School Board voted 5-2 to require masks for all students, staff, faculty and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The policy begins Monday, August 16.

There will be opt-out clauses for those with religious or medical exemptions.

“We found that it is particularly dangerous to children compared to the other variants and so children under the age of 12 who can’t be vaccinated are particularly at risk,” said Sara Clark Pierson, Grand Ledge Schoolboard president.

The Grand Ledge Public school District moved to make masks optional earlier in the summer, but rising COVID cases caused by the delta variant has led to this change.

