Grand Ledge Public Schools votes to require masks for all students, staff, regardless of vaccination status

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Grand Ledge Public School Board voted 5-2 to require masks for all students, staff, faculty and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
The policy begins Monday, August 16.
There will be opt-out clauses for those with religious or medical exemptions.
“We found that it is particularly dangerous to children compared to the other variants and so children under the age of 12 who can’t be vaccinated are particularly at risk,” said Sara Clark Pierson, Grand Ledge Schoolboard president.
The Grand Ledge Public school District moved to make masks optional earlier in the summer, but rising COVID cases caused by the delta variant has led to this change.
<<<THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE>>>