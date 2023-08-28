On average,14 road workers are killed every year in Michigan.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — A resurfacing and sidewalk project began Monday in Grand Ledge. Drivers should expect lane closure and traffic control regulators, said the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The resurfacing and the installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks on M-100 from Main Street to Grand River Avenue began at 7 a.m. Monday.

MDOT said it expects the project to be completed by Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.

The department said the work will provide drivers with a smoother, safer driving surface and that the ADA-compliant sidewalks would be more accessible for all users.