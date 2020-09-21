Grand Ledge School superintendent Brian Metcalf fired by school board

The public school district continues to grapple with a controversial issue that happened back in May.

6 News has been following the story since the beginning when superintendent Brian Metcalf made some comments many people found offensive about George Floyd’s death on Facebook. And today in a hearing, he had the opportunity to tell his own side.

Six news reporter Araceli Crescencio joins us now for a live report shortly after the Board of Education made a final vote on the superintendents role in the district.

For more than seven hours the Grand Ledge School board heard from lawyers making the case for and against firing superintendent Brian Metcalf. Ultimately it was a unanimous decision to fire Brian Metcalf from his position.

The hearing can be summarized in one question: could Mr. Metcalf continue to lead the Grand Ledge public schools? The charges he faced were many including misconduct incompetence and inefficiency. Mr Metcalf’s lawyer said he never had a fair chance but members of the community say he needs to be held accountable for his words.

“His intent was to be helpful …he’s not perfect,” Eric Delaporte said.



Community member Laura Whaley said Metcalf needs to take responsibility for his actions.

“I did see those comments posted. I was absolutely appalled to see them period. Nonetheless by a leader of a school district. Completely and I believe he deserves accountability for those actions

Metcalf’s Lawyer told 6 News that they don’t want to stop their search for fairness and will be taking the case to an arbitrator- where he is seeking damages for more than a million dollars.