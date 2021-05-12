Grand Ledge schools taps Dr. Marcus Davenport as new superintendent

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Grand Ledge School Board has unanimously voted Dr. Marcus Davenport as the new superintendent of schools.

Davenport is a Michigan State University Graduate and former Beecher Community School superintendent in Flint.

His resume can be viewed here.

Grand Ledge’s former superintendent, Brian Metcalf, was fired by the board after making controversial comments about George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin.

In one of many comments, Metcalf writes, “it all starts with being a law abiding citizen – had he not paid with counterfeit money, had he not resisted, had he not been under the influence — then there would be no contact with officers; that does not excuse the officer; it just eliminates the conflict to begin with!! It starts with being a good citizen!”

The other finalists were Amy Kruppe and Steven Gabriel.

Gabriel caught flak from the community during the vote for writing a letter of recommendation for a former employee who was accused of sexual assault.

“How can I look [my daughter] in the face if he [Gabriel] is confirmed?” one citizen said.