GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The iconic Sun Theater in Grand Ledge is changing hands.

The theater has been a Grand Ledge staple since 1931, but has been closed since March 2020.

Sun Theater’s new ownership will take over on Jan. 1, 2023.

To commemorate the theater’s history and legacy, the current owners will be hosting an open house event on Dec. 17 from noon to 4 p.m.

“We have seen many generations of families evolve, children grow up and bring their kids to enjoy the show and the best popcorn in the world,” the theater said on Facebook.

Those with memories, comments, or photos of the theater can email mslogan440@aol.com as the theater is putting together a slideshow for the open house.