Grand Ledge woman gets a ‘Thanksgiving miracle’ just in time

News
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND LEDGE, Mi (WLNS) — A woman in Grand Ledge has a message for you this Thanksgiving: Give thanks and sign up to be an organ donor.

Two years ago, a healthy, active 44-year old Rachel Kuntzsch suddenly felt ‘off.’ She was having trouble breathing at night and thought she might be coming down with a cold or something.

A few days later she learned it was much, much worse. And then, just over a week later, doctors in Ann Arbor told her she couldn’t survive without a life-saving operation.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer tells us what happens next. It’s a story that can only be described as a ‘Thanksgiving miracle.’

Watch the video above.

To learn more about Gift of Life Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar