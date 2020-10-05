Grand Ole Opry welcomes audience for first time since pandemic began

Co-owner of Julien’s Auctions, Martin Nolan displays the guitar used by musician Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’s famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993, at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in central London on May 15, 2020, prior to the auction of the guitar in Beverly Hills in June. – The 1959 Martin D-18E featured in the band’s performance in November 1993, five months before Cobain’s death at the age of 27. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WLNS)–In Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry welcomed back a limited in-venue audience of 500 guests this weekend, for the first time in 29 weeks since shows were paused in March due to the covid pandemic.

The audience was made up mostly of fans who had previously held tickets for the show, and was made possible as the Opry complied with operating plans developed in collaboration with the Nashville public health department.

Each of the artists shared emotions on how wonderful it felt to play music before a crowd again.

At the request of the Opry, each of the performers on the show picked a song by an Opry artist who had inspired them.