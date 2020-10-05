Grand Ole Opry welcomes audience for first time since pandemic began

Nashville, Tenn. (WLNS)–In Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry welcomed back a limited in-venue audience of 500 guests this weekend, for the first time in 29 weeks since shows were paused in March due to the covid pandemic.
The audience was made up mostly of fans who had previously held tickets for the show, and was made possible as the Opry complied with operating plans developed in collaboration with the Nashville public health department.
Each of the artists shared emotions on how wonderful it felt to play music before a crowd again.
At the request of the Opry, each of the performers on the show picked a song by an Opry artist who had inspired them.