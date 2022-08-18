Photos released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration show one of the recalled packages of The GFB Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-based company has recalled one of its products because it may contain cashews even though the nuts are not listed on the packaging.

The Gluten Free Bar is recalling The GFB 1.2-ounce Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The recalled products have UPC 856818008895 and lot code 041323-174 on the back. The FDA says the products were sold at stores around the country and online at The GFB’s website.

The FDA said the cashews may have gotten into the bites in “an isolated incident,” though it did not explain further.

If you bought the recalled bites, you should return them for a refund. Anyone with questions can call The Gluten Free Bar during regular business hours at 616.775.8432.