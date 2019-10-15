Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to 2002 murder

A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to a 2002 murder that was unresolved until last year when charges were filed.

Christopher McMillan, 40, is one of three people charged in the death of 37-year-old Roberto Caraballo.

In 2002, Caraballo’s body was found burned in a metal footlocker in a blueberry field on Winans Road in Grand Haven Township, in Ottawa County. His remains were severely burned. Detectives were able to identify the body in 2015. Officials say Caraballo died of blunt force trauma.

McMillan pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, according to Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson. He will serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.

McMillan will testify against two women charged with Caraballo’s death: Dineane Ducharme and her mother, Beverly McCallum.

Dineane Ducharme, 39, is in custody in Eaton County. Her preliminary exam is set for Nov. 19.

The third suspect, Beverly McCallum, 58, is in Pakistan. Officials say they’re working to bring her back to the U.S. for trial.

Original Story:

April 4, 2019–

The Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office charged three people with the 2002 murder of Charlotte man Roberto Caraballo.

Caraballo’s body was found in a metal foot locker in 2002 on Winans Road in Grand Haven Township, in Ottawa County. The remains were severely burned. Detectives were able to identify the body in 2015. Officials say Caraballo died of blunt force trauma.

One of the three suspects, Christopher McMillan, 40, was found in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is currently in custody at the Eaton County Jail facing charges. Another suspect, Dineane Ducharme, 38, is in custody in Texas and will be extradited to Eaton County to face charges.

The third suspect, Beverly McCallum, 58, is believed to be out of the country. Officials in Eaton and Ottawa counties are working with federal investigators to extradite McCallum, who they believe was last seen in Pakistan.

Investigators didn’t speak to the suspects’ motive, but they say McCallum and Caraballo were married before his death. They also say Ducharme is McCallum’s daughter, and McMillan was a friend of the family. All three suspects are charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and mutilation of a dead body.

Detectives confirmed they found the murder scene in the basement of a home on Horatio Street in Charlotte.