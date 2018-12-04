Grand Rapids not likely to opt out of marijuana businesses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- - The mayor of Michigan's second-largest city says Grand Rapids likely will embrace marijuana businesses after voters legalized the recreational use of pot.
Mayor Rosalynn Bliss says the November 6th statewide ballot question won plenty of support in Grand Rapids. She says, "That spoke volumes to me."
Many Michigan communities aren't welcoming marijuana shops, although retail businesses won't open for months while state rules are developed. Communities that allow pot shops will get a cut of the taxes. Recreational use among adults who are at least 21 can start Thursday.
Grand Rapids lately has been focusing on ordinances that would allow medical marijuana businesses, a process that was in the works before the recent election.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Michigan apple orchard owners to retire after 40 years
- Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin
- State surplus store opens for one-day holiday sale
- ESPN: MSU applications dropped after Nassar
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Michigan apple orchard owners to retire after 40 years
After more than 40 years a popular western Michigan apple orchard are retiring with bushels full...Read More »
-
Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin
The State Department of Agriculture will use the funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
State surplus store opens for one-day holiday sale
Get items usually reserved for government agencies and non-profit organizations with this rare...Read More »