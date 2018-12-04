Grand Rapids not likely to opt out of marijuana businesses

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- - The mayor of Michigan's second-largest city says Grand Rapids likely will embrace marijuana businesses after voters legalized the recreational use of pot.



Mayor Rosalynn Bliss says the November 6th statewide ballot question won plenty of support in Grand Rapids. She says, "That spoke volumes to me."



Many Michigan communities aren't welcoming marijuana shops, although retail businesses won't open for months while state rules are developed. Communities that allow pot shops will get a cut of the taxes. Recreational use among adults who are at least 21 can start Thursday.



Grand Rapids lately has been focusing on ordinances that would allow medical marijuana businesses, a process that was in the works before the recent election.