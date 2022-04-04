GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man has been fatally shot by a police officer during a struggle following a traffic stop in western Michigan.

A Grand Rapids officer stopped a vehicle at about 8 a.m. Monday over a license plate issue when the man began to fight with the officer, Chief Eric Winstrom told reporters.

At some point, the officer shot the man. The police department will review the officer’s body camera which fell off during the struggle, Winstrom added.

The officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Investigators were questioning another person who was in the vehicle, Winstrom said.

No other details were immediately released.