Grand Rapids police chief quitting after more than 4 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- - The police chief in Michigan's second-largest city is resigning after more than four years in the job.



The Grand Rapids city manager says David Rahinsky wants to move closer to family. A news conference is planned for Thursday.



Rahinsky was police chief in Franklin, Tennessee, when he was hired in Grand Rapids in 2014. A year ago, he was runner-up for the chief's post in Punta Gorda, Florida, a much smaller city. He spent nearly 20 years working in Florida and has family in southern Florida.



City Manager Mark Washington says Rahinsky has made the Grand Rapids police department a "model for other law enforcement agencies." His last day in office is Dec. 18.