GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appeared in a Kent County courtroom through video to face the second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya during an April traffic stop.

An attorney representing Schurr said the officer pled not guilty and that the shooting was justified.

Shurr’s court appearance comes a day after the kent county prosecutor presented him with the charge of second-degree murder months after the shooting. While the hearing itself was short, the hallways were tense between activists and supporters.

“He took several steps to the point where he was exhausted and felt he was in danger of lethal harm himself before he decided to pull his weapon, and I think that’s going to be the defense and I think we’re going to be victorious,” said Schurr’s attorney Matthew Borgula.

Schurr will be in court again on June 21.