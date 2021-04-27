Grand River assembly plant re-opening next week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The General Motors Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing will be resuming production next week after nearly two months of stoppage.

The plant has been closed since March 15th due to the worldwide semi-conductor shortage, which decreased the ability to produce the electronic parts that are necessary for vehicles.

The assembly plant stayed offline for the rest of March and has remained idle for all of April as the automaker continued to grapple with a shortage of microchips.

Officials say its supply chain has managed to overcome that shortage, and production of the Chevy Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans will resume starting Monday, May 3rd.