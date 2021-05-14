Grand River closed to boat traffic at Grand River Avenue bridge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Lansing Public Service Department has closed all boat traffic at the Grand River Bridge to accommodate ongoing bridge rehabilitation work.

Buchard Park Landing below the dam will also be closed for the duration of the construction due to the river current and there will be no public landing between Burchard Park landing and the North Grand River Avenue Bridge.

The area above the dam will remain open.

The closure also impacts the Tecumseh Park Kayak launch.

The City of Lansing is repairing historical concrete arch in Old Town “and no public landing between Burchard Park landing and the North Grand River Avenue Bridge. “This will require the use of barges in the river to facilitate the construction, which will block passage under the bridge.”

