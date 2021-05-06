GM Grand River Assembly plant temporarily closing until end of June

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The General Motors Grand River Assembly plant will close from May 10 to June 28, a source told 6 News.

The shut down is due to a shortage in semiconductors. The shortage is nationwide and other plants such as the one in Wayne and Flat Rock near Detroit will also be closing.

Plants in Kansas and Ontario will be closed until July.

The Grand River plant just re-opened on May 3rd after being shut down for nearly two months.

CBS News reports that the shortage stems from the high demand for electronics at the beginning of the pandemic as many bought electronics to work from home, play video games and attend school remotely.

The Delta Township assembly plant will remain open. That plant just started production again on April 19th.