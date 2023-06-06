BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Granger Waste Services is close to opening a 16,000-square-foot maintenance building in Blackman Township.

The new facility “will help Granger better and more efficiently service its customers in Jackson and the surrounding area,” according to a press release.

The new building will use Smart Building Systems, as well as energy efficiency, and has mechanic and wash bays.

It also has office and conference space, as well as break rooms and locker room areas.

A ribbon cutting event will take place June 13 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Granger Waste Services in Jackson.