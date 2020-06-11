Granger Waste Services sees 15-25 percent increase in residential waste during COVID-19 pandemic

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Granger Waste Services is reporting “dramatic increases” in waste volumes, with up to 25% more residential waste being picked up each week during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Our drivers said it was like nothing they’ve ever seen before,” said Senior Director of Operations Paul Anderson. “Due to many residents being in their homes full-time, a lot more trash was accumulated. Understandably, there were full carts and extra bags week after week. I give our drivers and landfill crew a lot of credit. Not only were they on the front lines, but they also had some long days keeping our communities clean.”



Granger is not the only company in the waste and recycling industry experiencing increases because of the coronavirus. According to an article from the Indianapolis Business Journal, Rumpke Waste & Recycling, which serves households in 31 Indiana counties, has seen a 25% increase over the last 10 weeks. “We’re seeing most cities up 15% to 25%, with some as high as 35%,” said David Biderman, CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based industry group SWANA.



“The shutdown changed our business in many ways,” said Keith Granger, CEO of Granger Waste Services.

As businesses and communities open again, Granger Waste Services expects to see residential trash return to more normal volumes. Some special COVID-19 collection guidelines, such as those eliminating bulk item collection and collection of flat, loose cardboard, have already been relaxed, and others will be when it is deemed safe to do. Safety and care will remain a top priority for the company and its associates.



Granger Waste Services plans to show appreciation to its staff by participating in Waste & Recycling Workers Week, which is the third week in June. More information can be found at www.grangerwasteservices.com or facebook.com/ collectingtomorrowsenergy