Grants worth $3.4 million are intended to save entertainment venue

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than $3 million dollars in grants will now go to more than 100 live entertainment venues across the state.

This includes businesses here in mid-Michigan and it’s to help keep them stable until people start filling the seats again.

Officials with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announce that they will distribute $3.4 million dollars in grants.

6 news has learned that the Lansing Symphony Association, the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, and the East Lansing Theater will benefit.

The venues had to meet certain criteria like showing their second-quarter earnings last year were down at least 90% from 2019.