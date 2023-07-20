JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Florida-based energy company is looking to expand its solar panel project in Jackson County.

NextEra Energy is requesting a change of five parcels of land from residential to agriculture.

Project developers say the Grass Lake Solar project would create a solar farm, stretching across between 500 to 600 acres.

They say the project would power 30,000 homes if it goes through. Company officials also say it would create 200 jobs during its construction.

But many people who live by the proposed site are skeptical of the project.

During a Grass Lake Township board meeting last week, more than a dozen people brought up concerns about the property values, and that they’ve been blindside by the project.

The township supervisor says that if the rezoning is passed, the company would still need to apply for a special land use permit.

The township planning commission meeting starts at 7 p.m.