A tree stands on a spindly burned base after encountering wildfire. (Photo/Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

GRAYLING, Mich. (WLNS) – More roads are expected to open in Grayling Township after fires ripped through the area over the weekend.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources say they’ve contained more than 90% of the 2,400-acre fire.

Recreation areas at two local lakes are back open, as well as some railroad tracks in the areas.

But DNR officials are asking people to avoid the area if they can.

For people who do travel through the areas, they’re warning people to stay out of blackened areas.

That includes sticking to the roads and keeping pets on leashes.

They say dead trees could still be dangerous and the ground may still be warm in some spots.