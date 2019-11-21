‘Great American Smokeout’ day encourages people to quit smoking

LANSING (WLNS) – More than 34 million Americans still smoke cigarettes. And each third Thursday of November, the American Cancer Society launches an event to help smokers quit. It’s called “The Great American Smokeout” and it’s taking place today Nov. 21.

The idea of the day is to raise awareness about lung and mouth cancers while also encouraging smokers to put down their cigarettes for good.

The American Cancer Society reports smoking causes an estimated 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1 in 5 deaths. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women, and the organization reports there’s about 228,000 new cases of lung cancer this year.

To prevent the risk of developing lung cancer, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends communities do the following:

Reduce minors’ access to tobacco products.

Help people quit using tobacco products.

Help people avoid secondhand smoke.

Reduce people’s exposure to radon.

Encourage people to be screened for lung cancer as recommended.

To learn about resources to stop smoking call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345.