Great Lakes Conference to address challenges and benefits of Great Lakes

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, the Michigan State University and MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club are hosting the Great Lakes Conference in East Lansing Michigan to address some of the benefits the Great Lakes provide as well as the challenges they continually face.

The conference will address legislative developments with the Vessel Incidental Discharge Act (VIDA) and Invasive Species, explore the health of fish in the 21st century, discuss harmful algal blooms and forecasting and address Detroit’s industrial waterfront as a gathering place for all.

6 News reporter Asha Patel is attending the conference and will provide updates throughout the day.