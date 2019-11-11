Great Lakes Education Project to deliver new report to State Board of Education

LANSING — The Great Lakes Education Project (GLEP) is planning to provide the state Board of Education a copy of “a major new school performance report,” Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

The announcement that the Lansing-based non-profit will hand-deliver a new performance report comes as the Michigan Department of Education was found to have violated state law by withholding the publishing of letter grades for each school in the state.

The public act, HB 5526 Sec. 1280 1a states “not later than September 1, 2019, and not later than September 1 of each subsequent year, the department shall assign a letter grade of A, B, C, D, or F for each of the following indicators for each public school.”

The non-profit organization called Whitmer out this fall for cutting funds to low-income public school students while approving funding increases for students in high-income suburban schools.

This story will be updated after the press conference Tuesday Nov. 12 at 9:00 a.m.