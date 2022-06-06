MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – The Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company is hosting the third annual Great Lakes Pirate Festival on June 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the Mackinac Island Main Dock.

The Pirate Festival is a free event for all ages with food, entertainment, and more.

The Good Fortune pirate ship will also ferry passengers from Mackinaw City in the morning and will conclude the evening with cruises at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., departing from the Mackinac Island Main Dock.

“We are always looking for ways to enrich our guests’ experiences to Mackinac Island, and the Great Lakes Pirate Festival and the Good Fortune pirate ship are family favorites,” said Jerry Fetty, CEO of Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company. “When guests of all ages see the Good Fortune at our dock they get excited to take a cruise, and now with the liquor license we have also added nightly adult-only cruises to provide cruise options for pirate enthusiasts of all ages.”

For tickets and information go to www.mackinacferry.com.