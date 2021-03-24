Great Lakes shipping season officially begins

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The 2021 Great Lakes shipping season starts today and the locks will feature a lot of new upgrades for the upcoming year.

This is earlier than normal after the shipping industry requested an early season to ensure the safety of the vessels.

That’s because since closing on January 15th, the locks have undergone critical repairs and maintenance during the winter shutdown.

In addition, this will also allow the U.S. Coast Guard ice breakers to get an early jump in preparing the shipping channels for the opening of the navigation season.