Great Lakes water levels higher than last year

DETROIT (WLNS):

The 2020 water levels’ for the Great Lakes are higher than they were at this time last year.

That’s according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District, a group that monitors and forecasts the Great Lakes’ water levels.

The organization said there are multiple natural factors contributing to the record lake levels.

The corps cited consistent wet conditions across the Great Lakes basin and warmer than average temperatures in December, which brought runoff into the lakes due to snow melting.

Specifically, Lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron had a larger water supply with the melting snow.

Additionally, warm air also decreased evaporation rates from the lake’s surface, which in turn kept more water in the lake system.

The next six-months could also see increasing water levels as the levels are estimated to be above average during this time frame. Compared with last year, Lakes Michigan and Huron are forecasted to reach record high levels this year.

To find more information about Great Lakes high water visit this link: https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/About/Great-Lakes-High-Water/ which includes information about how to protect property and investments along the coast and related Corps programs and authorities.