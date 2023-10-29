LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 25 businesses in the downtown East Lansing area will be trick-or-treating stations Sunday afternoon, 1-4 p.m., during the annual Great Pumpkin Walk.
East Lansing Farmers Market at 280 Valley Court started off the event with a costume and cosplay contest. Winners were announced at 1:30 p.m.
Other activities in the Great Pumpkin Walk are as follows:
- Free pumpkins and pumpkin decorating stations in William B. Sharp Park, Abbot Road and Albert Avenue
- Photos with princesses from Royal Encounters MSU in Ann Street Plaza
- Live music by funk band Carlos Perez and the Spooktaculars in Ann Street Plaza, corner of Albert and M.A.C. avenues, 1:30-3 p.m.
- Cyr wheel performance on Marriott Plaza at Albert Avenue and Charles Street
- Wild Goose Inn, 512 Albert Avenue, transforms into the Land of Oz from 2-4 p.m.