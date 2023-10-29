LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 25 businesses in the downtown East Lansing area will be trick-or-treating stations Sunday afternoon, 1-4 p.m., during the annual Great Pumpkin Walk.

East Lansing Farmers Market at 280 Valley Court started off the event with a costume and cosplay contest. Winners were announced at 1:30 p.m.

Other activities in the Great Pumpkin Walk are as follows: