Great Wolf Lodge to host job fair, hiring for over 100 positions

TRAVEERSE CITY, Mich. (WLNS) – As Great Wolf Lodge resort in Traverse City is preparing to reopen, the popular vacation destination will host a job fair on June 1, hiring for over 100 vacant positions.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those interested can text GREATWOLFEVENT to 25000 to schedule an appointment.

A small number of walk-up appointments will be available as well.

Lifeguards, housekeeping, food and beverage positions have the greatest need, the resort said.

The resort plans to open on June 18.