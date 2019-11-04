Greater Lansing community works to fight back against homelessness

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring November as Homeless Awareness Month.

Just last year in Michigan, more than 65,000 people were homeless, so that’s why a lot of groups are coming together right now in hopes of lowering that number.

“I found myself homeless under a bridge wearing the same clothes for a couple of weeks,” said Dale Brown.

Ann Maxlow and Dale Brown know all too well the struggles of not having a place to call home.

“My mother recently passed away and I just found myself not caring, you know, I got to the point where I didn’t care,” said Brown.

“It’s getting a little better, but only because of the awareness,” said Paul Miller, the street ministry director for Homeless Angels.

The group, along with other shelters in the area, is starting a 100 day challenge called “Housing Matters 265”, working to find homes for 265 households by February.

“It’s very important with the winter months here in Michigan and those cold nights,” said Miller.

Leslie McDonald was homeless for five months.

“My thinking pattern was all messed up, you know, I had no hope, I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said McDonald.

He’s moving into his new apartment this week and says without programs like this one, he doesn’t know if he would’ve survived.

“They’re like a new family to me and I really, truly, bottom of my heart love them because they gave me hope,” said McDonald.

