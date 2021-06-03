Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau launches new ad campaigns to support local business

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is launching a new ad campaign that aims to support the local hospitality industry.

Normally, the CVB puts on the “Be a Tourist in Your Own Town” event every spring to help encourage people to support local businesses.

Since that event is canceled this year, it’s been replaced with the “Love Lansing like a local” event, with advertisements highlighting local hospitality businesses this month.

The CVB says tourism normally generates more than $600,000,000 in revenue in the greater Lansing area every year, but in 2021 – they expect that number to about half.